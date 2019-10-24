Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Bethesda looks to bolster its mobile game offerings with Alpha Dog Games acquisition

October 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Alpha Dog Games, the studio behind games like Monstrocity Rampage and Wraithborne, has been acquired by Bethesda Softworks for an undisclosed sum.

The move sees the Canadian studio supporting Bethesda’s own growing mobile game ambitions, support that Bethesda says includes the development of new iOS and Android games down the line.

"We are impressed by the team at Alpha Dog's commitment to quality and depth of experience in mobile," said Bethesda SVP of development Todd Vaughn in a press release. "We're excited to have them join the Bethesda family."

Bethesda itself isn’t entirely a stranger to developing mobile games, but this acquisition shows that the company is looking to expand its dealings on mobile platforms. So far, Bethesda has released two games for iOS and Android: Fallout Shelter, developed in part by Behaviour Interactive, and The Elder Scrolls: Blades.  

