Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic opens up Pokemon Go sponsored location program for smaller businesses

Niantic opens up Pokemon Go sponsored location program for smaller businesses

November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Niantic’s location-based AR game Pokemon Go has previously been host to sponsored campaigns from stores like Starbucks that offered in-game goodies for visiting real-world stores, and soon other businesses will have the opportunity to do similar.

A coming program aims to let small and medium sized businesses list themselves as in-game Pokestops and, in theory, attract the business and foot-traffic of Pokemon Go players.

“These local sponsored locations are already part of our players’ lives and provide a welcoming place to go and meet up with friends and engage with,” explains Niantic.

”We are always transparent and open to our players regarding sponsored locations and feel they mutually benefit our players and these businesses. Players have more locations where they are welcomed and access to special experiences sponsored by businesses, and businesses can attract more awareness and foot traffic while creating new layers of fun engagement at their real-world locations.”

Niantic also notes that benefits felt in Pokemon Go may also reach developers using its Niantic Real World Platform, a pool that is set to expand soon thanks to the recent announcement of the Niantic Creators Program.

“This may also create a potential new revenue stream for developers building experiences on the Niantic Real World Platform, without the interruptive nature of traditional advertising,” says Niantic.

Those new sponsored locations are set to start rolling out this Winter in the US, while applications for businesses interested in signing up are open now.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.06.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.19]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image