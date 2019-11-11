Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Stadia launch includes familiar lineup, one exclusive

November 11, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
With Google Stadia's launch bound for November 19th, the company took to its blog today to confirm its launch lineup for the cloud-based gaming platform. It's an interesting mix of games that appear aimed at showing off the speed and power the platform is promising. 

Some titles, like Mortal Kombat 11 and Thumper, appear to be confident bets that the platform's latency challenges should still ensure smooth, well-timed gameplay. However, even with titles like Red Dead Redemption II and the horror exclusive GYLT, Stadia's launch is still somewhat soft, even as it enters the market ready to compete with other consoles. 

Here's the full list of Stadia launch titles:

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Moral Kombat 11
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Google's website also confirms that titles like Borderlands 3, NBA 2K19, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be launching later this year. 

