Google expands Stadia launch lineup to 22 titles right before launch

Google has expanded its Stadia launch lineup to 22 games, mere hours before the cloud-gaming platform officially rolls out on November 19.

Stadia was initially slated to arrive with just 12 titles, but it looks like the company was able to finalize some last minute details with its partners to almost double its launch catalog.

"Excited to announce that we are increasing the Day One launch line-up of titles for Google Stadia - we now have 22 games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles," tweeted Stadia boss Phil Harrison.

"Yes, we were perhaps a little conservative in our forecast last week, and (most importantly) our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing."

The revised list of launch titles (shown below) includes some fair big additions like Football Manager 2020, Grid, and Metro Exodus.

Google is hoping to add some other notable names to that lineup, such as Borderlands 3 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, before the end of the year. As revealed in a recent (and rather bizarre) Reddit 'ask me anything' session, certain key features like State Share and Crowd Play will also be rolled out after launch.

Revised Stadia launch lineup: