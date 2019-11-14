Get a job: Manticore Games is looking for a Backend Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

Manticore Games is creating CORE, a digital playground and community designed to unleash imagination and revolutionize game creation, distribution, and play.

We are looking for Backend Engineers at all levels to help revolutionize the way we create, play, and share gameplay experiences. To do the best work possible, we prefer engineers be based at HQ; however, remote work can be considered on a case by case basis.

Responsibilities

Develop and support platform tools and features.

Troubleshoot operational problems as they arise, test fixes, and perform follow-ups to ensure issues have been correctly resolved.

Ensure and provide expertise in best security practices.

Seek and recommend improvements to current processes and technologies used.

Participate in code reviews for projects written by your team.

Requirements

5 years of backend development experience.

Experience developing in Java or C#/.NET Core.

Experience working with cloud databases.

BS degree in Computer Science or a related field or 5+ years industry experience as the degree equivalent.

Pluses

Hands-on experience with container technologies (Docker and Kubernetes)

Experience in multi-region and multi-cloud deployments.

Experience working with social media concepts.

Experience with Azure and/or gCloud.

Manticore Games provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

