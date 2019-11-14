Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Manticore Games is looking for a Backend Engineer

November 19, 2019 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Backend Engineer, Manticore Games

Location: San Mateo, California

Manticore Games is creating CORE, a digital playground and community designed to unleash imagination and revolutionize game creation, distribution, and play. 

We are looking for Backend Engineers at all levels to help revolutionize the way we create, play, and share gameplay experiences. To do the best work possible, we prefer engineers be based at HQ; however, remote work can be considered on a case by case basis.

 Responsibilities

  • Develop and support platform tools and features.
  • Troubleshoot operational problems as they arise, test fixes, and perform follow-ups to ensure issues have been correctly resolved.
  • Ensure and provide expertise in best security practices.
  • Seek and recommend improvements to current processes and technologies used.
  • Participate in code reviews for projects written by your team.

Requirements

  • 5 years of backend development experience.
  • Experience developing in Java or C#/.NET Core.
  • Experience working with cloud databases.
  • BS degree in Computer Science or a related field or 5+ years industry experience as the degree equivalent.

Pluses

  • Hands-on experience with container technologies (Docker and Kubernetes)
  • Experience in multi-region and multi-cloud deployments.
  • Experience working with social media concepts.
  • Experience with Azure and/or gCloud.  

Manticore Games provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

