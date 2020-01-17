Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Boston Dynamics is hiring a Software Engineer (Android Developer)

January 22, 2020
Smartphone/Tablet, Programming

Software Engineer (Android Developer), Boston Dynamics

Location: Waltham​, Massachusetts 

Boston Dynamics is a world-class robotics company with a diverse collection of projects. We build back-flipping humanoids that push the limits of mobility.  We sell rugged, customizable quadrupeds for industrial applications. We also are changing the field of logistics. Our project teams are multidisciplinary but united by a passion for advancing the field of robotics. In order to achieve our goals, we rely strongly on collaboration and cross-team communication. At Boston Dynamics, our shared software contributes to the success of our projects, products, prototypes, and engineering staff. Our software engineers work tightly with the entire company.  

Day to day activities:

  • Design and develop new features and advanced applications for the Android platform using Java and Kotlin.
  • Collaborate with the UX team and Product Managers to understand product needs and recommend the best technical solution.
  • Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability.
  • Help define development/design standards and best practices.
  • Responsible for bug fixing and improving application performance.

Desired skills:

  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or a related discipline preferred
  • 2+ years of mobile development experience (Android with Java and/or Kotlin preferred)
  • Experience with OpenGL ES is a plus

Who are we a good fit for?

We love working with talented people and seek out passionate co-workers with a collaborative spirit. Our work moves quickly and we’re great at coming together to find creative solutions to some of techs most challenging problems. If that sounds good to you, join us.

We are interested in every qualified candidate who is eligible to work in the United States. However, we are not able to sponsor visas for this position.

Interested? Apply now.

