Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft acquires mobile studio Kolibri Games to expand into 'idle' genre

Ubisoft acquires mobile studio Kolibri Games to expand into 'idle' genre

February 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft has acquired a 75 percent stake in mobile game developer Kolibri Games for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Berlin, Kolibri is best known for its work on 'idle' titles like Idle Miner Tycoon and Idle Factory Tycoon, the former of which has amassed over 104 million downloads since launching in 2016. 

Commenting on the move, Ubisoft Mobile executive director Jean-Michel Detoc explained the company is keen to expand its idle games portfolio, and said it has inserted an option into the deal that will allow it to gradually raise its stake in Kolibri to 100 percent over the next four years. 

"We are strengthening our 'idle' games portfolio with the acquisition of Kolibri Games, one of the leaders in the segment, whose flagship game Idle Miner Tycoon has grown steadily since 2016," he said. "We are delighted that this great talented team, recognized for the longevity of their flagship title, is joining Ubisoft."

Kolibri chief exec Daniel Stammler said the deal will allow the studio to expand development on its roster while allowing it to leverage one of the "strongest brands" in the industry.

Related Jobs

Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Irvine, California, United States
[02.03.20]
Gameplay AI Engineer - New World
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.31.20]
3D Artist
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.31.20]
3D Animator
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[01.31.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image