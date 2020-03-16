Call of Duty: Warzone crosses 15 million players in four days

Call of Duty: Warzone has amassed over 15 million players in just four days, according to publisher Activision.

The free-to-play battle royale offering, which is available as a standalone download for Modern Warfare, attracted more than 6 million players during its first 24 hours on digital shelves, and has more than doubled that total in the days since.

The title lets players duke it out in two different game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. The former is a standard battle royale setup that divides 150 players into three-person squads and lets them fight to be the last team standing, while the latter tasks players with collecting, stealing, and protecting cash bundles to become the richest team when the clock runs down.

While it's evidently got off to a good start, it'll be interesting to see whether Warzone can maintain its momentum and capture a slice of a lucrative market that's been dominated by titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends.