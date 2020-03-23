Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 23, 2020
Finnish-Icelandic studio Mainframe nets $8.3 million to create cloud-native games

Finnish-Icelandic studio Mainframe Industries has raised $8.3 million in Series A funding to make new hires and continue developing cloud-native games. The investment round was led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and backed by Riot Games. 

The fledgling company was formed by a group of CCP, Remedy, and Next Games veterans in December 2019, and initially raised $2.2 million to begin work on a massively multiplayer online title.

The unnamed project is being designed and built at Mainframe's two studios in Helsinki and Reykjavik, and will use cloud technology to allow for seamless cross play between PC, mobile, and console platforms.

"We believe that cloud-native games are poised to revolutionize the entertainment industry in the coming years, yielding entirely new gameplay experiences and business models," commented a16z general partner Andrew Chen in a press release.

"Mainframe’s take on the future of immersive worlds aligns closely with ours, and we couldn’t be happier to back their ambition to create a true next generation, cloud-native MMO."

