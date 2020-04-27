Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 27, 2020
AuthorDigital nets $5.5 million to open new studio Adept Games

April 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
U.S. game company AuthorDigital has secured $5.5 million in funding to open a new studio called Adept Games. 

The Seattle-based studio will focus on the creation of a brand new original property, and was launched with the help of investor Super.com. 

Commenting on the investment partnership, Super explained it backed Adept to help strengthen its position in the U.S. market. 

Adept will be guided by chief creative office Bill Roper, who's worked on a number of high profile franchises including StarCraft, Diablo, and Star Trek Online, and chief exec Serena Robar. 

The core dev team currently consists of a group of industry veterans that have previously been involved with projects such as Lineage2 and Black Desert Online

According to Robar, the fledgling studio is already in talks with publishers and partners about its upcoming projects. 

"We are starting conversations with partners and publishers about the innovative way we are approaching the next generation platforms and how our games will connect players to have more fun together," they commented. "We're looking for the best partnerships we can find to bring our ideas to light."

