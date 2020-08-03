PlayStation 4 controllers work on PlayStation 5, but only for supported PS4 games

PlayStation is drawing a clearer line in the sand between its current and next-generation consoles than Microsoft is with the Xbox, leaving questions about which PlayStation 4 accessories will cross over and work with the PlayStation 5.

That’s the central topic of a PlayStation blog published today that aims to clear up confusion about the role PS4 accessories like controllers, headsets, fight sticks, and other external devices will play in Sony's next-gen plans.

In short, developers that launch a game for the PlayStation 5 can count on their players using one of Sony’s new DualSense controllers to play.

While the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller is able to connect to the PlayStation 5, it can’t be used to play PlayStation 5 games. The same is true for third-party PlayStation 4 controllers, with Sony saying that all of the above “will work with supported PlayStation 4 games” on PS5.

This particular step makes sense given PlayStation’s focus on innovation so far with the PlayStation 5 hype cycle and PlayStation leadership’s stance that a clear divide between console generations is a key part of its plans to ‘evolve every part of the experience.’

Reiterating on that in the blog post, Sony notes that: “we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

As for other accessories, PlayStation Move controllers will cross into their third console generation and will be used to play “supported PS VR games” on the PlayStation 5. While there’s a new PlayStation Camera being made for PS5, the PS4’s PS Camera will be supported on PS5 via an official adaptor, provided free-of-charge to PS VR users through a not-yet-detailed process. Some of the more niche accessories, “specialty peripherals such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight stick” will work with both supported PS4 games and PS5 games as well.