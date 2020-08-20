Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple reaches $2 trillion market valuation as legal battle with Epic rages on

Apple reaches $2 trillion market valuation as legal battle with Epic rages on

August 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Apple has become the first publicly listed U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion stock market valuation. 

As reported by Reuters, shares in the company rose to $468.65 on Wednesday, which is equivalent to a market capitalization of just over $2 trillion. The news comes roughly two years after Apple reached a valuation of $1 trillion. 

Apple is best known for making hardware like the iPhone and MacBook, but also operates a range of popular services and platforms like the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade -- the latter of which is a Netflix-style subscription service for games

The company has been making headlines recently after becoming embroiled in a legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games -- which is currently valued at over $17 billion -- over how it operates the iOS App Store. 

Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple accusing it of "unfair and anti-competitive actions" after Fortnite was de-listed from the App Store following the addition of an unsanctioned payment method that allowed players to bypass Apple's mandated 30 percent revenue cut.

In response, Apple explained it would cut off Epic's access to its development tools by August 28, 2020, effectively prevent Epic from keeping its Unreal Engine compatible with Apple platforms. Epic has since filed a court motion to block Apple from retaliating or taking any adverse action against its businesses, but a decision has yet to be reached on the matter. 

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.20.20]
Senior Game Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.19.20]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.19.20]
Engine Support Specialist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.19.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image