Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon is muscling into cloud gaming with Luna

Amazon is muscling into cloud gaming with Luna

September 24, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
September 24, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Amazon's push into the world of game-making and game distribution continues apace. Today the company announced Amazon Luna, a new service that uses AWS game servers to allow players to stream games for instant play on Amazon-friendly devices. 

In a press release, Amazon confirmed that games like Resident Evil 7, Control, and games from Ubisoft would be available to players who sign up for the service's "early access." Ubisoft's partnership includes the "Ubisoft Game Channel," which will allow players to access new titles the same day they're released. 

Luna will also include a subscription service, Luna+, that will cost $5.99 per month. This includes access to specific games like A Plague Tale: Innocence and The Surge 2. It will also allow players to use the service on two devices simultaneously, and access 4K and 60FPs resolutions for some games.

Amazon's push into cloud gaming gives it access to some of the features that Google was hoping to make stand out with Google Stadia. Stadia hoped to have players transition right from YouTube videos into games, and Amazon hopes to make the same push with Twitch. 

The announcement of Amazon Luna seems to acknowledge that Apple isn't entirely on board with other platforms using its devices for cloud gaming services. It says that at launch, Luna will function on Fire TV, PC, and Mac platforms, with "web apps" for iPhone and iPad. Android access will arrive later.

Amazon is offering invitations to try out Luna to users who sign up here.

Related Jobs

Random42
Random42 — London, England, United Kingdom
[09.24.20]
UE4 Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Story Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Art Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Character Artist (Blendshapes Focused)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image