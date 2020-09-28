Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple and Epic's big anti-trust showdown likely to take place next summer

Apple and Epic's big anti-trust showdown likely to take place next summer

September 28, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 28, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

A hearing today meant to revisit whether Apple’s decision to ban Fortnite from the App Store should be upheld dove into other areas of interest for the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Fortnite dev Epic Games.

According to CNET, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has yet to budge on her earlier decision that Apple is well within its rights to ban Fortnite from the App Store, but adds that she’ll be reaching out to both parties with written comments down the line.

During the hearing, Rogers remained of the mind that Epic’s handling of the whole situation with Apple, which saw it add a unapproved payment method in Fortnite without Apple’s go-ahead, has thus far been dishonest. She went as far to suggest that Apple allow Fortnite back on the store if Epic agreed to keep any iOS Fortnite earnings held in an escrow account until the matter is settled, but Epic had no interest in the offer.

Rogers estimates the case as a whole will be heard in July 2021, and also added the suggestion that the anti-trust matter itself be put before a jury rather than heard and decided only by a judge.

“I think it is important enough to understand what real people think,” said Rogers. “Do these security issues concern people or not?"

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.20]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image