Nintendo's lawsuit against Switch hack seller to land it $2 million in damages

A lawsuit levied by Nintendo against one seller of a popular hack that allows for piracy of Nintendo Switch games is moving toward conclusion, with a proposed final judgment ordering the retailer Uberchips to pay Nintendo $2 million.

The document spotted by Torrent Freak has yet to be signed by a judge but sees both parties agreeing to settle the matter.

The proposed judgement awards damages of $2 million to Nintendo while a permanent injunction orders Uberchips to destroy any digital files or physical devices that infringe Nintendo’s copyrights and bars it from selling similar products down the line.

Nintendo has a long history of going head to head against hack makers and sellers, but TorrentFreak notes that this latest proposed resolution is part of a longer saga. Eight other retailers have been named in similar lawsuits over the sale of hacks made by a group called Team-Xecute, but Nintendo seemingly has yet to uncover the identities of the individuals helming those other sites.