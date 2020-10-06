Tilting Point acquires TerraGenesis from Edgeworks Entertainment

Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has acquired terraforming simulator TerraGenesis from Edgeworks Entertainment for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will see Tilting Point take over TerraGenesis' mobile and PC development with "creative counsel" from Edgeworks, which will remain brand licensor moving forward.

Tilting Point has been helping to market and distribute TerraGenesis since 2017, and has seen the title increase its average gross revenue to $350,000 per month while surpassing 21 million downloads.

Moving forward, Tilting Point president Samir Agili indicated the company wouldn't be rocking the boat, but rather building on the foundations that are already in place.

"TerraGenesis is a fantastic case study that not only showcases the value and success of collaboration, but also the impact of thinking outside the box when creating a completely niche and unique title,” commented Agili in a press release.

"This acquisition is an organic next step in our progressive publishing relationship with Edgeworks. With TerraGenesis, our goal is to build on what already makes the game a hit within its community, all while growing its revenue and fan base using our proprietary tools and expert teams."

The TerraGenesis deal is the latest in a recent string of acquisitions for Tilting Point, with the company having also picked up developer Plamee Studio, the assets of publisher FTX Games, and Star Trek Timelines over the past few months.