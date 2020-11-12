PUBG Corp is bringing a new version of banned PUBG Mobile to India

PUBG Corp is planning to launch a new version of PUBG Mobile in India after the previous iteration was banned.

The Government of India outlawed the shooter along with a number of other apps because of their links to China. The previous version of the game was published by Chinese tech company Tencent, and the government claimed it could be a front for data mining.

The decision prompted Tencent to shut down PUBG Mobile in the country, but according to TechCrunch it's now poised to return.

The new version of the game will be called PUBG Mobile India, and as the name suggests has been specifically designed for users in the country. There's no word on when it'll be released, but PUBG Corp has already explained that Tencent will no longer be a publishing partner in India, and that it will strive to protect user information.

"Privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed," it said in a statement.

PUBG Corp also intends to invest $100 million in the region by hosting India-exclusive esports events and sinking cash into the local video game and entertainment industries. It has also pledged to make a number of local hires to further expand its presence.