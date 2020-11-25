Super Mario Maker Wii U to be delisted, lose some online features in early 2021

Nintendo has stamped an end date on its support for online features in the Wii U version of Super Mario Maker and announced the game will vanish from its digital store early next year.

On March 31, 2021 Nintendo plans to remove the ability to upload courses to Super Mario Maker for Wii U and close down the external Super Mario Maker Bookmark website.

Nintendo notes that these changes are confined to the Wii U version of the game; its Switch sequel, Super Mario Maker 2, will remain fully functional for the foreseeable future.

For those keeping a close eye on Nintendo events, this is notably also the same day it plans to end limited availability of Super Mario 3D All-Stars after selling the remastered game collection for only six months. Both decisions line up with the end of Nintendo's fiscal year on that same March 31 date.

On a related note, Super Mario Maker for Wii U is scheduled to be delisted a bit ahead of that point, with Nintendo saying it'll be removed from the Wii U's eShop on January 13, 2021, roughly 5 years after it first launched.