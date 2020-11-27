Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
November 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic opens new UK studio

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic opens new UK studio

November 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
November 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is opening a new UK studio in Leamington Spa. The office will be led by company vice president of art, Phil Warner, and will be hiring staff across a "wide range of disciplines."

Mediatonic currently has studios in London, Brighton, Guildford, and Madrid, and said its latest site will be an "important complement" to that existing network as it looks to continue supporting Fall Guys in the long-term. 

"Mediatonic's new studio will operate under COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines while they’re in place, but the team are eager to warmly welcome new faces once everything’s fully open," reads a press release.  

"With a long-term commitment to creating engaging seasonal content for the Fall Guys playerbase and with plenty of other exciting projects in the pipeline, there should be some great opportunities for people looking to take their next step in games with Mediatonic."

Fall Guys has gone from strength to strength since launching on August 4, selling 10 million copies on Steam within two months of launch and breaking records as the most-downloaded PlayStation Plus title in history

Publisher Devolver Digital also has big plans for the franchise, and recently hired a head of licensing to help put Fall Guys "on the licensing map."

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[11.27.20]
Technical Artist (all genders)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.27.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[11.27.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Lost Boys Interactive
Lost Boys Interactive — austin, Texas, United States
[11.26.20]
FX/Tech Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image