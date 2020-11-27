Fall Guys developer Mediatonic opens new UK studio

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is opening a new UK studio in Leamington Spa. The office will be led by company vice president of art, Phil Warner, and will be hiring staff across a "wide range of disciplines."

Mediatonic currently has studios in London, Brighton, Guildford, and Madrid, and said its latest site will be an "important complement" to that existing network as it looks to continue supporting Fall Guys in the long-term.

"Mediatonic's new studio will operate under COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines while they’re in place, but the team are eager to warmly welcome new faces once everything’s fully open," reads a press release.

"With a long-term commitment to creating engaging seasonal content for the Fall Guys playerbase and with plenty of other exciting projects in the pipeline, there should be some great opportunities for people looking to take their next step in games with Mediatonic."

Fall Guys has gone from strength to strength since launching on August 4, selling 10 million copies on Steam within two months of launch and breaking records as the most-downloaded PlayStation Plus title in history.

Publisher Devolver Digital also has big plans for the franchise, and recently hired a head of licensing to help put Fall Guys "on the licensing map."