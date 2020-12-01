Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google names Genshin Impact its best game of 2020

Google names Genshin Impact its best game of 2020

December 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Google has spotlighted its favorite Android titles from the past year as part of its Best Games of 2020 awards, and Genshin Impact has taken home the top prize. 

MiHoYo's freemium action-RPG was named Best Game for delivering a "compelling, accessible, genre-defining" experience. The title, which is also available on console platforms like PS4 and Nintendo Switch, launched in September this year and grossed an estimated $250 million in its first month. 

In the other categories, Dream League Soccer 2021 grabbed the User's Choice award, while Brawlhalla was crowned the Best Competitive Game. Cookies Must Die, a fast-paced action platformer from Rebel Twins, won out in the Best Indies category, and Disney Frozen Adventures: Customise the Kingdom nabbed the Best Pick Up & Play award.

Finally, Fancade, a free-to-play game creation platform, was awarded the Best Game Changers prize for "creating imaginative new ways to play," rounding off the list of winners for 2020.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[12.01.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.01.20]
Senior Technical Designer
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.01.20]
Senior Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.20]
Senior Camera Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image