Google names Genshin Impact its best game of 2020

Google has spotlighted its favorite Android titles from the past year as part of its Best Games of 2020 awards, and Genshin Impact has taken home the top prize.

MiHoYo's freemium action-RPG was named Best Game for delivering a "compelling, accessible, genre-defining" experience. The title, which is also available on console platforms like PS4 and Nintendo Switch, launched in September this year and grossed an estimated $250 million in its first month.

In the other categories, Dream League Soccer 2021 grabbed the User's Choice award, while Brawlhalla was crowned the Best Competitive Game. Cookies Must Die, a fast-paced action platformer from Rebel Twins, won out in the Best Indies category, and Disney Frozen Adventures: Customise the Kingdom nabbed the Best Pick Up & Play award.

Finally, Fancade, a free-to-play game creation platform, was awarded the Best Game Changers prize for "creating imaginative new ways to play," rounding off the list of winners for 2020.