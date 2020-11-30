Get a job: Control dev Remedy is hiring a Development Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Development Manager for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

Do you enjoy prioritising tasks, resolving issues, balancing deadlines, assessing risks and communicating with a multitude of stakeholders? If yes, you might want to read further.

The dynamic and multi-faceted role of Development Manager offers you a great opportunity to make an impact in our growing team of External Development (XDev). The XDev team has an important role in enabling the successful production of Remedy's future games and you will get to be part of that journey.

The Development Manager will be responsible for assisting with managing scope for an individual XDev internal project to ensure all needs are met to deliver on time and on budget, and help in managing the day to day operations of the XDev team. Development Managers are the keepers of the project schedule and help move the internal team from one project phase to the next while ensuring collaboration and communication.

Responsibilities

Support and manage planning of XDev internal tasks

Establish and assign task goals from defined project goals

Provide transparency to Xdev and project leadership - reporting risks around development velocity and staffing

Help create new processes, evaluate existing processes, and evolve process to support the team

Prioritise tasks, identify dependencies, assess risks, remove blockers and balances the business needs versus technical constraints and send weekly status reports, if required

Track and implement project improvement plans to drive team efficiency and quality improvements

Prioritise and resolve issues through creative problem-solving skills, recognising and balancing priorities of eliminating the root causes of problems

Identify, mitigate and drive all risks and issues towards resolution

Ensure all workflows are clearly defined, processes are documented, and people educated in expectations on the workflow

Requirements and qualifications

3+ years project management in an AAA studio

Knowledge and experience using a deep toolkit of development methodologies, and experience in adapting to new situations

Effective communication skills across all levels of an organisation

Strong negotiation skills, with a mix of patience and goal orientation to navigate complex cultural, technology and product requirements

Ability to learn quickly and retain high level of detail

Experience working with external teams is considered an asset

Experience with JIRA and Confluence

What is in it for you?

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

This position is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.