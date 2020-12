Newsbrief: Control has surpassed 2 million sales after 15 months on sale, according to the latest figures from developer Remedy Entertainment.

The studio's communications director, Thomas Puha, broke the news on Twitter, and explained that November 2020 was the title's best-selling month to date.

The sci-fi shooter was released in August 2019 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, before launching on the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming in October this year.