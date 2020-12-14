Subscription library Ubisoft+ is now on Google Stadia

Ubisoft has officially launched its pay-for-access subscription library Ubisoft+ on Google Stadia, essentially rolling all the benefits of cloud-based game services into its $14.99 per month service.

Plans to bring Ubisoft+, once known as Uplay+, to Stadia started to solidify back in October, with the freshly rebranded service announcing all at once that it'll introduce cross-platform progression and that it plans to launch on both Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

Stadia's free tier requires only a Google account compatible device (Chrome Browser, mobile phone, or TV-tethered Chromecast Ultra) to play, meaning any Ubisoft+ subscribers can now access and play a library of first-party Ubisoft games without needing to own a beefy PC or console.

According to Engadget, this first wave is only opening up access to Ubisoft+ and Stadia users in the United States and will gradually roll out access between now and December 16. As another caveat, not all of the service's 100+ games will be eligible for cloud-based play. Ubisoft has yet to share a full list it seems, but looks like its latest three big releases--Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising--all made the cut.

This isn't Ubisoft's first foray into the cloud by any means. In addition to weeks of Amazon Luna support (in beta), Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey was notably the game featured front and center in Google's early cloud-based game streaming beta "Project Stream", even before it had coined the Stadia moniker.

Around that same time, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot described the Project Stream partnership as an enticing way for developers like Ubisoft to reach more players outside of the PC and console space with triple-A titles,

"We think in the medium term this will give us games that have a lot more appeal than what we have today,” Guillemot told investors back in that 2018 earnings call.