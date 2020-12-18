Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 18, 2020
CD Projekt now pledges to help refund retail copies of Cyberpunk 2077

December 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Both Microsoft and Sony have launched special refund initiatives for Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red now says it is looking at other ways to help players outside of those purchasing platforms to receive refunds for the game if they so choose.

Building on its original refund pledge from earlier in the week, CD Projekt Red now says that it intends for "every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail" to receive a refund for their purchase of Cyberpunk 2077 following widespread complaints of bugs and performance issues, particularly on older consoles.

In many cases, store refund policies don't allow video games to be returned if they've been opened or, in the case of digital copies, redeemed. For those that aren't covered under the expanded return policies for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox and PlayStation, CD Projekt now says they'll pay out of pocket if necessary to help

"We'd like you to know that our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at [email protected] within the time window) to receive a refund. We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary."

"If you are unable to obtain a refund for the game from the store where you bought it, please contact us via e-mail until December 21. As this is a one-time initiative, we will provide everyone with next steps only after the refund request window closes."

