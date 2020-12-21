Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand has been appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment, following the previously announced departure of Kati Levoranta.

Levoranta spent the past four years leading the Angry Birds maker as CEO, but will be leaving the company at the end of December.

Pelletier-Normand, who currently leads Rovio's video game business as EVP, will step into the role on January 1, 2021. He'll be tasked with helping the company adapt to the changing face of the video game market while continuing to drive growth.

Prior to joining Rovio, Pelletier-Normand held several key positions at Gameloft and co-founded investment platform Execution Labs.

"We are delighted to appoint Alexandre as a new CEO. In accordance with our strategy, we have shifted our focus in the past years to our games business. The games market is going through a major transformation, and Rovio’s business must be developed to react to future changes," commented Kim Ignatius, chairman of Rovio's board of directors.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio’s games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company in close cooperation with the rest of the leadership team."