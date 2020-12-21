Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

December 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand has been appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment, following the previously announced departure of Kati Levoranta

Levoranta spent the past four years leading the Angry Birds maker as CEO, but will be leaving the company at the end of December. 

Pelletier-Normand, who currently leads Rovio's video game business as EVP, will step into the role on January 1, 2021. He'll be tasked with helping the company adapt to the changing face of the video game market while continuing to drive growth. 

Prior to joining Rovio, Pelletier-Normand held several key positions at Gameloft and co-founded investment platform Execution Labs. 

"We are delighted to appoint Alexandre as a new CEO. In accordance with our strategy, we have shifted our focus in the past years to our games business. The games market is going through a major transformation, and Rovio’s business must be developed to react to future changes," commented Kim Ignatius, chairman of Rovio's board of directors.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio’s games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company in close cooperation with the rest of the leadership team."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.21.20]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.21.20]
QA Engineer (Quality Assistance / Quality Assurance) - NEW Mobile Game Project
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[12.21.20]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[12.21.20]
Lead Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image