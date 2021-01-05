Nintendo acquires Luigi's Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games

Nintendo has acquired Luigi's Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games for an undisclosed fee.

The Canadian studio has previously collaborated with Nintendo on a number of high-profile franchises including Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario Strikers, and Punch-Out, and also created Metroid Prime spin-off Metroid Prime: Federation Force for the 3DS.

Following completion of the deal on March 31, 2020, Next Level will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nintendo, and will use the Switch maker's extensive resources to ramp up production.

"The acquisition will serve to secure the availability of Next Level Games development resources for Nintendo, including development expertise as well as facilitate an anticipated improvement in development speed and quality by enabling closer communication and exchange of staff with the Nintendo development team," reads a press release.