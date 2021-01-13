Lucasfilm Games taps Ubisoft Massive to create new open-world Star Wars title

The recently revived Lucasfilm Games is partnering with Ubisoft studio Massive Entertainment to create a new open-world Star Wars title.

The Swedish developer most recently worked on multiplayer shooters The Division and The Division 2, but will now be turning its attentions to a galaxy far, far away.

As reported by Wired, The Division 2 director Julian Gerighty will serve as creative director on the unnamed Star Wars project, which will be built on the Snowdrop engine.

Beyond that, not much else is known about the title, although its existence is notable for another reason. It indicates that Lucasfilm has either altered or nixed the agreement it had with EA that gave the U.S. publisher exclusivity on Star Wars games until 2023.

Although Lucasfilm wouldn't confirm what went on behind the scenes, Sean Shoptaw, SVP of global games and interactive experiences at Disney, made it clear the company wanted to open up the floor to other developers.

"EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward, but we did feel like there's room for others."Shoptaw told Wired, before explaining why the company is still hesitant to make games in-house.

"I think if you look at the games landscape, it's such a diverse population of folks across the world that make games. For us to go capture the amount of quality that exists in the world and be fast to market, it would be a big challenge for us to do that internally."

Weighing in on the deal, Ubisoft chief exec Yves Guillemot said the French company, which is currently to clean up shop and rebuild its workplace culture after a number of high-profile misconduct allegations, will look to create something wholly original, and described the partnershop as "an incredibly opportunity."

"Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us," he commented, "and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."