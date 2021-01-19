Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

CD Projekt vows 'vigorous' defense as investors launch second Cyberpunk class action

CD Projekt vows 'vigorous' defense as investors launch second Cyberpunk class action

January 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

CD Projekt has again promised to "undertake vigorous action to defend itself against" accusations that it made false or misleading statements in the lead-up to Cyberpunk 2077's launch following a second class action lawsuit from investors alleging just that.

In a regulatory announcement today, CD Projekt noted that a second civil class lawsuit has been filed against it over Cyberpunk 2077's catastrophic launch, once again by a law firm representing a US-based group of investors.

There's not much detail on this second class action outlined in the filing, only that the individuals behind the lawsuit are "a grouyp of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols "OTGLY" and "OTGLF".

CD Projekt also notes that the content of the latest class action is the same as the one filed against it by Rosen Law Firm on behalf of another group of investors. That previous lawsuit, filed at the end of 2020, argued that CD Projekt had made false or misleading statements and that it failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was "virtually unplayable" on some platforms.

This latest legal bit of legal scrutiny also follows news from last week that Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is investigating CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077, and could impose a sizable fine on the company if it finds that the game remains in rough shape after patches.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.19.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Jyamma Games SRL
Jyamma Games SRL — Milano, Italy
[01.19.21]
UI/UX Artist
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.18.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.18.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image