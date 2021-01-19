Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Impending IPO values PUBG Studio parent Krafton at as much as $27 billion

Impending IPO values PUBG Studio parent Krafton at as much as $27 billion

January 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
PUBG Studio parent Krafton is reportedly looking to go public and, according to info gleaned by Bloomberg, doing so could value the company at as much as $27.2 billion.

Krafton, once known as Bluehole, is best known for launching PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds back in 2017, and kicking off the ongoing reign of the Battle Royale genre in the process.

Bloomberg reports that Krafton is planning an IPO for mid-to-late 2021, but its CEO Kim Chang-han declined to share much else on the topic with the publication. Bloomberg's mention of that potential valuation (up to 30 trillion won or $27.2 billion) instead comes way of a report from Eugene Investment & Securities Co.

Krafton's impending leap into public trading follows in the footsteps of a handful of other notable game companies either going public or reading for IPOs of their own, including Unity, Roblox, Playtika, and Huuuge.

