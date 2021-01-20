Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Miniclip acquires Online Soccer Manager developer Gamebasics

Miniclip acquires Online Soccer Manager developer Gamebasics

January 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Miniclip has purchased Online Soccer Manager (OSM) developer Gamebasics for an undisclosed fee. 

The Dutch studio has worked on OSM since 2004, helping turn the game into a leading soccer management sim with over 3 million monthly users across both web and mobile. 

Miniclip said it will help the studio and its 60-person team expand its development capabilities, continue working on the OSM franchise, and push ahead with production on new projects. 

"The acquisition continues to cement Miniclip’s position in the mobile sports category. Miniclip sees the Netherlands as a great gaming ecosystem and the acquisition will accelerate our plans to make new and exciting projects there," reads a press release.

"The current management team have been running the business well for many years and Miniclip is delighted to be working with them to drive the future success that it believes Gamebasics to be capable of."

The news comes almost a year after Miniclip acquired UK mobile developer Eight Pixels Square to gain a foothold in the mobile shooter genre.

