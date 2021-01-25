Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Gunfire Games as a Sr. Boss Designer

Get a job: Join Gunfire Games as a Sr. Boss Designer

January 29, 2021 | By Staff
January 29, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Boss Designer, Gunfire Games

Location: Austin, Texas

Gunfire Games is seeking an amazing Boss Designer for our upcoming titles. The Boss Designer will work with the design leadership to implement compelling boss encounters from conceptualization to implementation utilizing Unreal 4. The Boss experience will be yours to own. The ideal candidate has a strong technical understanding, a firm grasp on the fundamentals of animation and experience using state machines to hook up characters. We're looking for someone who will hit the ground running- must be a self-starter, highly motivated, and able to work with minimal supervision.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work closely with design leadership to design, implement and polish compelling boss or combat experiences
  • Ownership of Boss Encounter or Player Combat Experience: Iterate, polish and balance boss combat
  • Work within an established creative guideline to implement character behavior that fits the game's vision
  • Create compelling and balanced combat worthy of top of class AAA game

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • 4+ years of Game Design Experience, Passion to work on Bosses and/or Combat
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills
  • Solid knowledge of visual scripting, and Unreal Blueprint
  • Ability to iterate and implement quickly without sacrificing quality
  • Knowledge of game production pipeline and 3d game engines
  • Extreme attention to detail
  • Deep knowledge of Modern Combat techniques
  • Actively seek feedback to improve work while also providing guidance and feedback to peers
  • Ability to adapt and cope with change as the production of the project demand
  • Shipped a AAA Game
  • Must be currently eligible to work in the USA

PLUSES

  • Animation Experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.29.21]
Senior Boss Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.29.21]
Senior Game Designer - Forge of Empires
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.28.21]
Senior Technical Designer
DePaul University
DePaul University — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.28.21]
Term Faculty (Non-Tenure Track) &ndash; Game Art/3D


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image