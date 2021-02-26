Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Hiro Capital leads $15 million investment into three game studios

February 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Hiro Capital has led a $15 million investment into mobile and cross-platform studios Snowprint, Double Loop Games, and Happy Volcano. 

The venture capital fund was co-founded by games industry veteran Ian Livingston, who said each studio has "demonstrated innovation and expertise in developing fun to play games which resonate."

Founded in 2015, Swedish developer Snowprint is currently supporting its debut title Legend of Solgard while working on three new projects for mobile, including a turn-based tactics game called Rivenguard and a "triple-A mobile property."

Double Loop Games, meanwhile, is based in San Francisco and is led by Kongregate co-founder Emily Greer and former WB Games director of product management Shelby Moledina. The company is currently working on an unnamed "social mobile" title. 

Finally, Happy Volcano secured funding after attending Hiro Capital's investment summit, and last year released the narrative-driven exploration title The Almost Gone. The Belgian studio is now working on it next project, which is a cross-platform game called You Suck at Parking

All three companies have said they will use the cash injection to expand their development pipelines and accelerate global growth.

