Paris Court of Appeals backs Quantic Dream in legal battle over misconduct allegations

Paris Court of Appeals backs Quantic Dream in legal battle over misconduct allegations

April 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream has issued a statement after the Paris Court of Appeals invalidated a number of investigations into the studio's workplace culture

The company said allegations that it created a toxic workplace have been dismissed by the Paris Court of Appeal, completing four previous rulings which had already invalidated the 2018 investigations against the French company. 

The legal case centered on a number of reports published by French media outlets that levied serious misconduct allegations against Quantic Dream co-founders David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumiere, and detailed other instances of toxic and predatory behavior at the studio.

Le Monde, Mediapart, and Canard PC all collaborated on the reporting. Quantic Dream eventually chose to sue both Le Monde and Mediapart over their involvement in the investigation, and claimed the allegations that had been published were untrue. Now, over three years later, the Paris Court of Appeals has sided with the studio.

"In January 2018, three articles published in the French press made extremely serious accusations against Quantic Dream, claiming in particular a 'toxic' corporate culture, characterized by 'misogynistic,' 'sexist.' 'homophobic' and 'racist' behaviors, as well as alleged financial malpractice and supposed 'liberties taken with labor laws,'" said the company in a statement

"These accusations, formally denied by the company, its managers, its Staff Representatives, and its employees, and contradicted by the reality of objectively verifiable facts, seriously damaged the honor and reputation of the studio. On April 7, 2021, the Paris Court of Appeals issued a new court decision, which once again very clearly establishes the facts and responsibilities in this case, by dismissing the plaintiff’s claims in their entirety."

