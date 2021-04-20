Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 20, 2021
April 20, 2021
April 20, 2021
Focus Home Interactive acquires Streum On Studio

April 20, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Focus Home Interactive has acquired Streum On Studio, the France-based developer behind Space Hulk: Deathwing and the upcoming Necromunda: Hired Gun. The exact terms of the sale weren't shared, but a press release announcing the acquisition notes that the deal is paid partly in cash and partly in Focus Home shares.

The deal builds on years of partnership between the two studios and, for Focus Home, aims to boost the company's own game development prowess.

"This acquisition once again demonstrates our desire to create a strong, integrated group, by attracting new skills capable of taking our Group to a new level and to partner with the best talents," reads a statement from Focus Home Interactive president Christophe Nobileay.

"Streum On, with whom we wish to develop production capacities in terms of quality and quantity, has demonstrated its know-how in the development of shooting games which have been acclaimed by the press and players. We are convinced that the teams, supported by Focus' expertise, will actively contribute to the Group's growth."

Focus Home Interactive typically hasn't been aggressive on the acquisition front; this latest deal with Streum On Studio is only the second acquisition in recent memory, following last summer's $7.9 million purchase of Lords of the Fallen developer Deck13. In the months since, Focus Home has established a new subsidiary under the Deck13 brand, expanding the German studio's reach into Montreal, Canada.

