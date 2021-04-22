Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
Supergiant's Hades named Game of the Year at 24th DICE Awards

April 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Supergiant Games' narrative roguelite Hades has walked away with top honors at the 24th Annual DICE Awards this year, while also leading the pack as the most awarded game at the 2021 event.

Hades, which launched out of Early Access in September 2020, was named Game of the Year during the live-streamed event today, beating out fellow GOTY nominees Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Supergiant's latest also won awards in four other categories: Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Action Game of the Year.

Fellow Game of the Year nominee Ghost of Tsushima claimed the second-most awards at this year's show. with the Sucker Punch Productions-developed title claiming honors for Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, and Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.

Other repeat winners from this year include The Last of Us Part II and Half-Life Alyx with two awards each.

“The 24th Annual DICE. Awards ushered in a new way for us to celebrate our nominees through candid and thoughtful discussions, where they could share their achievements with one another like never before,” reads a statement from Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences president Meggan Scavio. “On behalf of the Academy, I want to thank all of the amazing 2020 nominees for granting us their valuable time and congratulate the winners, all chosen by their peers.” 

A partial list of the nominees and winners can be found just below, with winners in bold, while a full list can be found on the DICE website.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
  • Ori and the Will fo the Wisps (Moon Studios)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Carrion (Devolver Digital)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
  • Little Orpheus (The Chinese Room)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios)
  • The Pathless (Giant Squid)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Dreams (Media Molecule)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)
  • Mario Kart Live (Velan Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio)

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Coffee Talk (Toge Productions)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • If Found... (DREAMFEEL)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Mario Kart Life (Velan Studios)
  • Museum of other Realities (MOR Museum Inc)
  • Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)
  • Tempest (Tender Claws Studio)

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista (Aconite)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Little Orpheus (The Chinese Room)
  • Song of Bloom (Kamibox)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play)

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War (Treyarch)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Monstars Inc., Resonair and Stage Game)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Down the Rabbit Hole (Cortopia Studios)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

