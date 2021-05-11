Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Live services push EA to $6.19 billion in full year net bookings

Live services push EA to $6.19 billion in full year net bookings

May 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Live games have once again pushed EA to beat internal expectations as standout performance from titles like Apex Legends, FIFA 21, Madden NFL, and The Sims 4 lead the company to a record year. EA reported $6.19 billion in net bookings for the year ending March 31, 2021, a whole $600 million above the company's full-year projections. Net income for the full year, meanwhile, came to $837 million.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson says the company's sizable (and ever-growing) catalog of live games and services is to thank for that record year, and those same games are expected to keep pushing the company forward in the year to come.

For context, EA reported $5.63 billion in net revenue for the year (essentially net bookings without considering the impact of deferred revenue). Of that $5.23 billion, $4 billion came from "live services and other" while only $1.6 billion came from full game sales.

"Our teams have done incredible work over the last year to deliver amazing experiences during a very challenging time for everyone around the world,” reads a statement from Wilson. “With tremendous engagement across our portfolio, we delivered a record year for Electronic Arts. We’re now accelerating in FY22, powered by expansion of our blockbuster franchises to more platforms and geographies, a deep pipeline of new content, and recent acquisitions that will be catalysts for further growth.”

On the topic of "tremendous engagement", EA boasts 42 million new players in its ecosystem during fiscal 21 thanks to games and modes like FIFA Ultimate Team with players up 16 percent year-over-year, Apex Legends with over 12 million weekly average players since the January launch of Season 8, and a sixth consecutive year of growth for The Sims 4, which now boasts nearly 36 million players.

Particularly, Apex Legends had a standout year with, in the words of EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen "its largest net bookings quarter on record," as well as "the best day, the best 24 hour period, the best week, the best month, and best in-game event" during Q4 FY21. Apex Legends' lifetime net bookings have now surpassed $1 billion, and it did so a good month or two ahead of EA's projections.

"Apex steadily grew through the last year, driven by the games team and the content they are delivering,” adds a statement from Jorgensen. “Looking forward, the momentum in our existing live services provides a solid foundation for FY22. Combined with a new Battlefield and our recent acquisitions, we expect net bookings growth in the high teens."

Specifically, EA hopes that its live game foundation and a new Battlefield will lead it to net bookings of around $7.3 billion and net income around $390 million for the full year ending March 31, 2022.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.11.21]
Outsourcing Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.10.21]
Senior Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.10.21]
Senior Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.10.21]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image