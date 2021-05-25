Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Investor class action lawsuit against CD Projekt will be submitted in June

Investor class action lawsuit against CD Projekt will be submitted in June

May 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The small torrent of lawsuits filed against CD Projekt following the messy launch of Cyberpunk 2077 merged into one single lawsuit last week and, according to CD Projekt, will officially be submitted to the court in less than one month's time.

CD Projekt CEO Piotr Nielubowicz noted as much during a general shareholders meeting today, telling shareholders that many details of the case are still unclear but CD Projekt should have a better idea of the legal stakes once the lawsuit is submitted to the court near the end of June.

A Polish to English translator speaking for Nielubowicz explains that, currently, the law firm and lead plaintiff representing the merged class action lawsuits have both been chosen, but the "value of the potential claim" is something CD Projekt isn't aware of currently.

Four lawsuits were merged into the one Nielubowicz mentions above, all of which were originally filed by US-based investors following the troubled launch and subsequent $2.2 million refund campaign for its much-hyped new release Cyberpunk 2077. As those cases began to pop up earlier this year, CD Projekt previously swore to "undertake vigorous action to defend itself against" accusations that it misled investors in the lead-up to Cyberpunk 2077's debut.

