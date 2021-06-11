Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has clocked 20 million players

Over 20 million players have spent time with Respawn Entertainment’s single-player SoulsBourne-inspired Star Wars game.

Respawn Entertainment today took to Twitter to announce that through purchases, subscription services, and free copies, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has picked up over 20 million players since its launch in 2019.

20 million is obviously a big number but it’s also notable that Respawn is publicly attributing that player count to both the game’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass and free copies given away on the Epic Games Store, as well as from players who purchased the game.

The game’s continued popularity (which also came from decently impressive sales figures around launch) follows a period where Respawn owner EA Games noisily cancelled a single-player open-world Star Wars game helmed at one point by Amy Hennig.

Single-player Star Wars games not produced by the property owner (Disney) are always going to be threading an awkward business needle: The story-driven universe makes more money in story-lite multiplayer video games, and an expensive license like Star Wars is always going to be facing price tag justifications for creative decisions around the project.

That said, with Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn managed to make a game that not only stood on its own two legs sales-wise (likely helped slightly by the drought of single-player Star Wars games leading up to its release), but it was a strong value-add for both EA Play’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass and the Epic Games Store.

That might indicate a new business argument for pricy single-player experiences---just like premium TV shows like The Mandalorian, they can be a method to draw users into the new hot market of subscription-driven services.