Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has clocked 20 million players

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has clocked 20 million players

June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Over 20 million players have spent time with Respawn Entertainment’s single-player SoulsBourne-inspired Star Wars game.

Respawn Entertainment today took to Twitter to announce that through purchases, subscription services, and free copies, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has picked up over 20 million players since its launch in 2019.

20 million is obviously a big number but it’s also notable that Respawn is publicly attributing that player count to both the game’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass and free copies given away on the Epic Games Store, as well as from players who purchased the game.

The game’s continued popularity (which also came from decently impressive sales figures around launch) follows a period where Respawn owner EA Games noisily cancelled a single-player open-world Star Wars game helmed at one point by Amy Hennig.

Single-player Star Wars games not produced by the property owner (Disney) are always going to be threading an awkward business needle: The story-driven universe makes more money in story-lite multiplayer video games, and an expensive license like Star Wars is always going to be facing price tag justifications for creative decisions around the project.

That said, with Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn managed to make a game that not only stood on its own two legs sales-wise (likely helped slightly by the drought of single-player Star Wars games leading up to its release), but it was a strong value-add for both EA Play’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass and the Epic Games Store.

That might indicate a new business argument for pricy single-player experiences---just like premium TV shows like The Mandalorian, they can be a method to draw users into the new hot market of subscription-driven services.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Lead Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image