Runescape implements cross-platform play and progression after mobile debut

Jagex's evergreen fantasy MMORPG Runescape has implemented cross-platform play for the first time in its 20-year history after launching on mobile platforms.

The free-to-play title was officially rolled out on iOS and Android devices yesterday, and that mobile expansion brought new features including full cross-platform play and progression -- allowing players to jump from PC to mobile in a snap without losing any progress.

Jagex revealed Runescape amassed 1.8 million pre-registrations on mobile ahead of launch, with studio chief exec Phil Mansell claiming the move displays a commitment "to the continued growth of both [Runescape and Old School Runescape] as multi-platform living games.

Despite being over two decades old, Runescape continues to prosper. Back in 2019 the title hit an all-time high of 1.1 million paid subscriptions, while Old School Runescape set a new concurrent player record in November last year after over 157,000 players logged on during the Leagues II: TrailBlazer event.

The mobile launch comes a few months after Jagex was acquired by global investment company The Carlyle Group for an undisclosed fee, with that deal marking the third time the UK developer has changed hands in the past five years.