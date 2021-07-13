Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 13, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 13, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 13, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dead Cells has sold over 2 million copies on mobile platforms in China

Dead Cells has sold over 2 million copies on mobile platforms in China

July 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The mobile version of Dead Cells has sold over 2 million copies in China in six months. That's according to Playdigious, which ported and published the roguevania title on mobile before it was launched in mainland China with the help of entertainment company Bilibili.

Dead Cells was developed by Motion Twin and initially launched on PC and consoles back in August 2018. The title was subsequently rolled out on iOS and Android in August 2019 and 2020, respectively, before landing in China in February this year. 

Playdigious claims the title's success in China proves that "console-like paid games" can work technically and financially on mobile.

"We believe that the incredible success and massive reach demonstrated by Bilibili, our local Chinese partner, really shows that there's an enormous untapped market for quality premium mobile titles," said Xavier Liard, co-founder and CEO of Playdigious in a press release. "We were very impressed by their marketing force, and also their adeptness at managing both a leading local video-sharing platform and an Android AppStore."

Earlier this year, Motion Twin revealed Dead Cells had sold 1 million copies in China 'within a few days' of launch, helping it to surpass 5 million lifetime sales worldwide.

Related Jobs

Tradelite Solutions GmbH
Tradelite Solutions GmbH — Munich, Remote, Remote
[07.13.21]
Senior Solution Architect Ã¢Â€Â“ Full Stack
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.12.21]
Senior Animator
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.12.21]
Mixed Reality - Lead Software Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.12.21]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image