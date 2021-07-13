Dead Cells has sold over 2 million copies on mobile platforms in China

The mobile version of Dead Cells has sold over 2 million copies in China in six months. That's according to Playdigious, which ported and published the roguevania title on mobile before it was launched in mainland China with the help of entertainment company Bilibili.

Dead Cells was developed by Motion Twin and initially launched on PC and consoles back in August 2018. The title was subsequently rolled out on iOS and Android in August 2019 and 2020, respectively, before landing in China in February this year.

Playdigious claims the title's success in China proves that "console-like paid games" can work technically and financially on mobile.

"We believe that the incredible success and massive reach demonstrated by Bilibili, our local Chinese partner, really shows that there's an enormous untapped market for quality premium mobile titles," said Xavier Liard, co-founder and CEO of Playdigious in a press release. "We were very impressed by their marketing force, and also their adeptness at managing both a leading local video-sharing platform and an Android AppStore."

Earlier this year, Motion Twin revealed Dead Cells had sold 1 million copies in China 'within a few days' of launch, helping it to surpass 5 million lifetime sales worldwide.