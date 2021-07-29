Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Gaming in a Pandemic - Inside Akamai's latest SOTI Research report (Spons.)

August 9, 2021 | By Akamai Technologies
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

Presented by Akamai

Criminals spent more time targeting gamers in 2020 than they have in previous years. And now that they've turned their attention toward gaming companies as well, developers need to know what to expect if a criminal attack were to target their game.
 
The SOTI Report: Gaming in a Pandemic explores the data behind these attacks, reveals the preferred attack methods, and looks at the rise in phishing-as-a-service kits aimed at separating gamers from their money.
 
For instance, Akamai noticed that along with a 224% increase in credential stuffing attacks, web attacks aimed at gaming companies were up 340%. Despite the increased focus on targeting gaming companies, DDoS attacks were down nearly 20% (while still representing 46% of the total attacks we witnessed).
 
Download this report now to learn more about these facts:
  • 246,064,297 web application attacks—a 340% increase over 2019
  • 10,851,228,730 credential stuffing attacks, representing a 224% year-over-year increase
  • DDoS attacks fell 20%, but still represent 46% of the total number we witnessed in 2020

Download the free report here

