Panic managed to sell 20,000 Playdates in under 20 minutes

Panic sold 20,000 of its quirky crank-laden Playdate consoles in under 20 minutes after opening pre-orders yesterday.

The company had committed to making an initial batch of 20,000 units available in 2021, and, as confirmed by TechCrunch, sold through that stock in super-quick time.

It was still possible to order one of the sunshine yellow devices beyond that point, but those units won't be shipped until 2022 at the earliest.

As some might've predicted, the pre-order rollout didn't arrive without issue, and some international customers struggled to confirm their order after Panic's international shipping provider's plug-in collapsed under heavy load.

Responding to those affected on Twitter, the company pledged to "figure out the best plan for international orders that got delayed due to failures," and said it had been "absolutely amazed" at the response from its customers.