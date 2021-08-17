Chivalry 2 sells over a million copies in just two months

Newsbrief: Torn Banner Studios' Chivalry 2 has sold over a million copies two months after release.

This notable milestone for the mid-sized studio is also a nice tip of the hat for the Epic Games Store, which hosted Chivalry 2’s PC debut. It’s also the first million-unit selling title for publisher Tripwire Interactive's publishing division Tripwire Presents.

Torn Banner Studios boasted that this makes Chivalry 2 "the fastest-selling game" in the studio's portfolio.

For the unfamiliar, Chivalry 2 is a medieval combat game that mixes melee and ranged combat in a simplified simulation of medieval sieges and duels. It launched with cross-platform support across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $39.99.