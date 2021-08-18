Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 18, 2021
Biomutant has topped 1 million sales, recouped development costs

Biomutant has topped 1 million sales, recouped development costs

August 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Open-world action-RPG Biomutant sold over 1 million copies in just over a month after launching on May 25, 2021. 

Embracer Group, which is the parent company of developer Experiment 101, revealed the PC and console title was a "main revenue driver" during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and explained that "so far the game has sold more than 1 million copies."

The Swedish company also revealed that Biomutant managed to recoup its full development and marketing costs, along with the acquisition cost of Experiment 101, within one week after launch. 

To put that into context, Embracer purchased Experiment 101 for roughly $8.9 million in 2017, indicating Biomutant has already surpassed that revenue milestone.

