Share your thoughts, knowledge and ideas with the largest community of game developers in the world. If we like what we see, we'll promote your post on our home page.

by Karin E Skoog What is it like to start an indie game studio and create a story-driven prototype? Find out with...by Trent Polack The many joys of NVIDIA GameWorks' HBAO+ and its... Multiple distributions and different...by Motoi Okamoto Super Mario Run is an innovative platformer in mobile games and the worst example of selling. I...by Oleg Pridiuk I feel, nowadays publishers need indies more than indies need publishers. And here we go, Gamasutra...by Junxue Li This article is a complete walkthrough of how we provide a full art solution for a supermarket kiosk...