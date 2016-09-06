Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
image
  Best of 2016: Gamasutra's top games, devs, events and trends
Super Mario Run: Best model of a mobile platformer, the worst model of selling
Game Design Deep Dive: Rethinking adventure games to create empathy
How Epyx's hardware aspirations led to its own downfall
Best of 2016: Swery's top 5 games of the year (for devs)
Nintendo digs up original The Legend of Zelda design docs
  Blog: Punching above your weight at PAX Australia
Deciding which industry shows to attend can be a tricky, stressful task for developers. We've been there -- literally and figuratively -- and want to help others from our experience.
  Best of 2016: 5 games devs should play, from Square Enix Montreal's Teddy Diefenbach
From a dev perspective, what are the top games of the year? Here's 5 games from 2016 that Square Enix Montreal's Teddy Diefenbach played and thought other game makers should study.
  Come to GDC 2017 and hear how Gears of War 4's cutting-edge audio was crafted
At GDC 2017 Microsoft's Nikunj Raghuvanshi and John Tennant will break down Project Triton, which debuted in Gears of War 4 to deliver detailed scene-dependent wave acoustics in games.
11 Super Mario Run: Best model of a mobile platformer, the worst model of selling
Super Mario Run is an innovative platformer in mobile games and the worst example of selling.
  Best of 2016: Gamasutra's top games, devs, events and trends
This is it -- the whole kit and kaboodle. As 2016 shuffles off this mortal coil, Gamasutra staff reflect on the events, trends, games and -- most importantly -- the devs that shaped the year that was.
Best of 2016: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - Reverse-engineering a 1989 original
This popular post shows how remaking the '89 game Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap wasn't just about nostalgia, but an exercise in developing a game that's faithful and respectful to the original.
  Watch a Valve engineer explain the making of the Lighthouse VR tracking system
"I actually invented the Lighthouse tracking technology quite early," said Valve's Alan Yates in a recent presentation. "I was very worried it would be almost impossible to implement, so I sat on it."
  Owlboy dev on piracy: 'We're very happy people get the chance to play the game'
"When it comes to piracy, we're certainly not cracking down on anything," the Owlboy devs stated today on Reddit. "We're very happy people get the chance to play the game."
  Video: How Naughty Dog did the motion capture for The Last Of Us
At GDC 2015, Naughty Dog's Blake Shelton takes the stage to deliver a great talk about the needs, requirements and thought processes used to design the studio's motion capture pipeline.
  Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Narrative Designer
Telltale Games is looking for experienced designers to help create interactive action and exploration beats, compelling choices, and narrative branches that reward player investment in San Rafael, CA.
Best of 2016: With Disney Infinity's demise, what's the future of toys-to-life?
Disney Infinity's cancellation was a huge blow to a billions-dollar video game category. What does Infinity's demise mean for the rest of the toys-to-life business?
1 How Epyx's hardware aspirations led to its own downfall
Video game historian Jimmy Maher recounts the different factors that led to the eventual closure of the game developer Epyx.
  GDC Pitch returns to GDC 2017 to help GDC Play devs hone their pitch skills!
The GDC Play and 'Best in Play' awards return for GDC 2017 in San Francisco, and 10 GDC Play exhibitors will once again have the chance to get pitch training and pitch their games in front of a live audience for prizes.
Don't Miss: What can game devs learn from 19th century art?
Nineteenth century artist Gustave Caillebotte showed how old methods could be used to tackle new subjects in a stunningly expressive way. Game devs can do the same, says columnist Katherine Cross.
1 Best of 2016: Swery's top 5 games of the year (for devs)
From a dev perspective, what are the top games of the year? Here's 5 games from 2016 that longtime game designer Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro played and thought other game makers should study.
  What's the best way to teach game design? Find out at GDC 2017!
Marko Suvajdzic is an experienced game design educator and at GDC next year he'll be sharing some critical lessons learned about trying to teach game design in person, or online, or asynchronously.
Blog: Understanding the world of AB split testing
Here's what happened when an old school game designer encountered the world of AB Split Testing
  Facebook Game of the Year Awards honor Supercell, Niantic, and Playrix
Social media giant Facebook has celebrated another year in video games by announcing the winners of its annual Game of the Year Awards. 
1 Nintendo digs up original The Legend of Zelda design docs
Nintendo has served up a festive treat by uploading some of the original design documents from The Legend of Zelda, which was released on the NES around 30 years ago. 
  Glu Mobile makes good on its intent to acquire QuizUp dev
Mobile juggernaut Glu has acquired QuizUp developer Plain Vanilla for $1.2 million, just months after investing $7.5 million in the studio.  
Step back into the light: A game dev's year-end reflection
Being a developer is different now versus ten or even five years ago. Between angry mobs and bitter colleagues, it's easy to lose yourself to anger. It's time for us to step back into the light.
Game Design Deep Dive: Rethinking adventure games to create empathy
We set out to create an adventure game that had the soul of a '90s LucasArts title but felt a more contemporary. So, we ended up making a point and click, just without the pointing and clicking.
Best of 2016: Designing lag-compensating weapons in MechWarrior Online
Making multiplayer games is hard and there are many problems developers need to solve. In this popular article, a dev discusses what MechWarrior Online's weapons system does to deal with lag.
  How the FIFA franchise nearly never happened
"There was great skepticism in the US about the future of soccer," EA founder Trip Hawkins told The Guardian. "Nobody cared."
  Blog: Building your world, your way
Here's why and how I went about decoupling Game Makers Room Editor from the production of my game, Orb, and ended up creating my own in-game editor.

From the Community
  IndieDev Diary: Starting Golden Moose Studios & Creating a Story-Driven Prototype
by Karin E Skoog
What is it like to start an indie game studio and create a story-driven prototype? Find out with...
  UE4 Engine Development
by Trent Polack
The many joys of NVIDIA GameWorks' HBAO+ and its... Multiple distributions and different...
Super Mario Run is the best model of the mobile platformer and the worst model of selling.
by Motoi Okamoto
Super Mario Run is an innovative platformer in mobile games and the worst example of selling. I...
  In year 2017 publishers will need indies more than indies need publishers
by Oleg Pridiuk
I feel, nowadays publishers need indies more than indies need publishers. And here we go, Gamasutra...
  Case Study: Full Art Solution for An Interactive Kiosk Experience
by Junxue Li
This article is a complete walkthrough of how we provide a full art solution for a supermarket kiosk...

Education
5 Productivity Hacks for Indie Game Developers
Want to maintain a productive schedule for a solo project? Damian Wolf has tips that will help you stay motivated while working on your own.
4 Steps Your Game Needs to Follow to Succeed
Felipe Lara outlines a path to success by keeping players engaged, connected, and invested throughout your game's development.
The Financial Reality of Being Indie and Doing Just Okay
March of the Living creator Dave Toulouse outlines the reality of living as a full-time indie developer, offering hints regarding financial expectations and career unpredictability.
[View More]