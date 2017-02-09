Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Layoffs hit Activision-owned Infinity Ward, Beenox, and others
Layoffs hit Activision-owned Infinity Ward, Beenox, and others
February 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
February 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard has executed a round of layoffs that impacted a number of employees working at Infinity Ward, Beenox, Activision’s corporate office, and other internal studios.

According to reports from Kotaku, the company laid off 5 percent of its workforce across the Activision Publishing side of the business which encompasses Activision's corporate offices as well as several development studios. 

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare developer Infinity Ward was one of the studios that received a significant cut in employment, with 20 layoffs hitting the developer just one day after Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirschberg noted that the latest Call of Duty game failed to resonate with players.

Additionally, the cuts affected Activision-owned Beenox, which closed down its entire in-house QA unit but still maintains a workforce of roughly 150 developers, an anonymous source told Gamasutra. 

“Activision Publishing is realigning our resources to support our upcoming slate and adapt to the accelerating transition to digital, including opportunities for digital add-on content," said an Activision representative in a statement to Kotaku. 

As always, if you or someone you know have been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially. 

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty: Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences, New York, United States
[02.10.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — KrakÃ³w, Poland
[02.10.17]
Quest // Mission Designer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.10.17]
Server/Backend Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.10.17]
UI Programmer (f/m) - C++ and Actionscript


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Valve to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system
Gabe Newell opens up about Valve's VR plans
Resident Evil 7 surpasses 3M sales in under three weeks
Valve chief Gabe Newell worried about effects of Trump travel ban


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image