Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2017
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

IO Interactive studio head leaves Hitman dev after seven years
IO Interactive studio head leaves Hitman dev after seven years
February 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
February 23, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Hannes Seifert, studio head of Hitman developer IO Interactive, has left the company after seven years. 

During his time at the Square Enix-owned developer, Seifert helped turn the Hitman franchise into an episodic success story, and also brought the series to smartphones with the launch of Hitman GO

Writing on Facebook, Seifert said he's leaving for pastures new to be nearer his family, after spending the past seven years commuting between Austria and Denmark. 

Before joining Square in 2010, Seifert helped co-found Deep Silver Vienna (initially called Games That Matter), and served as executive producer on a number of projects including Dead Island

Prior to that, he had a lengthy 14 year spell at Rockstar's Vienna office, where he worked on a number of huge franchises including Max Payne and Grand Theft Auto as the studio's managing director.

"Today you might have read that I am going to leave Square Enix. I do this with a very heavy heart. I am really grateful for the opportunities I had here and I genuinely enjoyed working with everyone," he wrote. 

"I am going to miss Denmark, the games we worked on, the studio itself, and most of all the people. Across Square Enix I had the privilege to work with many very dear colleagues, and privately I also found quite a few close friends."

IO Interactive's former studio production director, Hakan Abrack, will now take on the mantle of studio head. There's currently no word on where Seifert is heading next.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.23.17]
User Acquisition Specialist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.23.17]
Director, Brand Marketing
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.23.17]
Data Scientist - Machine Learning
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[02.23.17]
Mobile Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How John Romero created the tile editor behind Wolfenstein and Rise of the Triad
Blog: Art tips for building believable forests
IO Interactive studio head leaves Hitman dev after seven years
How Overwatch's bleak beginnings turned into positivity and inclusiveness


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image