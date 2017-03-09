Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 9, 2017
Uncharted 4, Inside, and Firewatch lead BAFTA noms
Uncharted 4, Inside, and Firewatch lead BAFTA noms
March 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's video game awards, and Uncharted 4 leads the way with eight nominations. 

Naughty Dog's action-packed fourquel has received nods in a variety of categories including Best Game, Music, Narrative, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achieement, and three Performer nominees -- which celebrate the work of video game voice actors. 

Playdead's dystopian platformer, Inside, and Campo Santo's wilderness mystery, Firewatch, were also big crowdpleasers, pulling in seven and six nominations respectively. 

Those titles were propped up by Overcooked, OverwatchThe Witness, and The Last Guardian, which picked up four nominations apiece. Other notable inclusions include Doom, Battlefield 1, Stardew ValleyDishonored 2, Pokemon Go, Titanfall 2, Virginia, and Abzu

The winners will be revealed during an awards show at London's Tobacco Dock on Thursday, April 6. You can check out a select list of nominees below, or get the full rundown over on the official BAFTA website

Best Game

  • Firewatch -- Campo Santo
  • Inside -- Playdead
  • Overwatch -- Blizzard
  • Stardew Valley -- Concerned Ape
  • Uncharted 4 -- Naughty Dog
  • Titanfall 2 -- Respawn Entertainment

Artistic Achievement 

  • Abzu -- Giant Squid
  • Dishonored 2 -- Arkane Studios
  • Inside -- Playdead
  • The Last Guardian -- SIE Japan Studio, genDesign
  • Uncharted 4 -- Naughty Dog 
  • Unravel -- Coldwood Interactive

Game Design

  • Battlefield 1 -- DICE
  • Dishonored 2 -- Arkane Studios
  • Inside -- Playdead
  • Overwatch -- Blizzard Entertainment
  • Titanfall 2 -- Respawn Entertainment
  • The Witness -- Thekla Inc.

Game Innovation

  • Batman: Arkham VR -- Rocksteady Studios
  • Firewatch -- Campo Santo
  • Pokemon Go -- Niantic
  • That Dragon, Cancer -- Numinous Games
  • Unseen Diplomacy -- Trianglular Pixels
  • The Witness -- Thekla Inc.

Music

  • Abzu -- Austin Wintory
  • Doom -- Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder
  • Inside -- Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg
  • The Last Guardian -- Takeshi Furukawa
  • Uncharted 4 -- Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau
  • Virginia -- Lyndon Holland

Mobile

  • The Banner Saga 2 -- Stoic
  • Dawn of Titans -- Natural Motion
  • Deus Ex Go -- Square Enix Montreal
  • Pokemon Go -- Niantic
  • Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon -- Game Freak
  • Reigns -- Nerial

