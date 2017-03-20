Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Character Artist
Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Character Artist
March 24, 2017 | By Staff
March 24, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Character Artist, Sanzaru Games

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games Inc., located in Foster City, CA, is an interactive game development studio. Our mission is to bring together the most talented individuals to develop fun playing, visually stunning and technically spectacular interactive games. Sanzaru provides a smaller more intimate culture, inspiring more creativity and collaboration – the end result to produce the best games without compromising the benefits of a larger studio.  We offer an opportunity to work with some of the most experienced and talented Game Developers in the industry. In addition, Sanzaru Games Inc. offers an excellent array of benefits, as well as an exceptional work environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Creates characters, vehicles, and props to include modeling, mapping, collision, and tagging
  • Paints textures and builds shaders to corresponding assets
  • Builds, maintains, and advances rigs, skinning, and weighting
  • Develops, experiments, and advances characters using the lasting techniques & software
  • Maintains, improves, and advances the assets
  • Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
  • Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with leads & other artists, designers,  and engineers

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience
  • Very strong understanding of form, color, composition, mechanics, and physics
  • Working knowledge of Maya and/or other 3D software
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, BodyPaint, Mudbox, ZBrush and/or other similar software packages
  • Working knowledge of Unreal technology a plus!
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.23.17]
VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.23.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.23.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[03.23.17]
Office Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Animators Roundtable: The Mass Effect: Andromeda pile-on
Blog: An overview of the GDC 2017 UX Summit
Super Mario Run revenue fell short of expectations, says Nintendo
Blog: Revisiting GDC 2015 - Monetization, retention, and design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image