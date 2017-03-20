Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Character Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games Inc., located in Foster City, CA, is an interactive game development studio. Our mission is to bring together the most talented individuals to develop fun playing, visually stunning and technically spectacular interactive games. Sanzaru provides a smaller more intimate culture, inspiring more creativity and collaboration – the end result to produce the best games without compromising the benefits of a larger studio. We offer an opportunity to work with some of the most experienced and talented Game Developers in the industry. In addition, Sanzaru Games Inc. offers an excellent array of benefits, as well as an exceptional work environment.

Responsibilities:

Creates characters, vehicles, and props to include modeling, mapping, collision, and tagging

Paints textures and builds shaders to corresponding assets

Builds, maintains, and advances rigs, skinning, and weighting

Develops, experiments, and advances characters using the lasting techniques & software

Maintains, improves, and advances the assets

Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game

Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques

Works directly with leads & other artists, designers, and engineers

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience

Very strong understanding of form, color, composition, mechanics, and physics

Working knowledge of Maya and/or other 3D software

Working knowledge of Photoshop, BodyPaint, Mudbox, ZBrush and/or other similar software packages

Working knowledge of Unreal technology a plus!

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

