Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zelda devs share their favorite Breath of the Wild bits
March 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

"I really like the one where the floor is all bouncy and sends you whooshing up towards the ceiling."

- Takuhiro Dohta, technical director on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, speaking about his favorite shrine in the game.

Today the Nintendo of America YouTube channel published a video featuring some of the lead devs on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild chatting about some of their favorite locations, characters, and shrine puzzles in the game.

It's a brief, lighthearted addendum to the three-part Breath of the Wild "making of" video series Nintendo posted earlier this month, one devs might appreciate watching since it sheds a bit of light on what the game's designers appreciate most about it -- and the origins of some of its popular new mechanics.

"The reason I actually wanted to include cooking in the game was because I love salt-grilled fish," joked game director Hidemaro Fujiayashi. "Rock salt and fish were actually the first things I asked for."

 

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.27.17]
Multiplayer Level Designer
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.26.17]
Senior Lecturer
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.25.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Activision - High Moon Studios
Activision - High Moon Studios — Carlsbad, California, United States
[03.24.17]
Mission Designer (All Levels)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Traversal and the problem with walking simulators
How Final Fantasy Versus XIII influenced the design of Final Fantasy XV
HTC bringing Vive X virtual reality accelerator to Israel
Blizzard's Overwatch League could see $100M in its first year, says analyst


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image